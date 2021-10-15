Paul J. Morrison, Jr., 57

Paul J. Morrison, Jr., age 57, a lifelong resident of West Quincy, passed away October 11, 2021.

Beloved son of Paul J. Morrison, Sr. and the late Anne T. Morrison (Flaherty). Loving brother of Susan and husband PJ Duggan of Holbrook, Tim Morrison of Quincy and Denise and husband David O’Dwyer of Cary, NC. Devoted uncle of Sean, Margaret and Caroline Duggan; Catherine and Ryan O’Dwyer; and Joshua Morrison. Also survived by his aunt Chris Henderson of Middleboro, uncle John Flaherty of ME and many cousins.

He was devoted to his family and especially attentive to all his nieces and nephews, attending all their sporting events as their biggest fan. Paul loved to golf. He enjoyed trips to Saratoga with his golfing buddies. He was an avid fan of all the New England professional sports.

Paul enjoyed many summers on Cape Cod earning the nickname “Waldo.” He worked for many years at MTV Solutions where he formed lifelong friendships, and was a friend of Bill W.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 10 AM on Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Quincy at 11 AM.

Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

Memorial donations may be made to Boston Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 120069, Boston MA 02112-0069.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.