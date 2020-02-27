Paul J. Murphy, 56, of Hanson, formerly of Quincy, was joyfully reunited with his late son Michael P. Murphy on February 25, 2020.

Son of the late William P. Murphy and Dorothy A. (McGowan) Murphy.

Paul (Bic) was born in Boston and raised in Quincy. He attended local schools and graduated from NQHS class of 1982. Paul worked as a network Analyst for State Street Corp. for more than 30 years.

He was most happy spending time with his beloved son Mikey. They attended many skateboarding events in Central Massachusetts and enjoyed skating the streets of Mission Hill and Boston.

Paul always enjoyed music and loved social gatherings. He could always get the crowd going whether telling a story, silly jokes or dancing with Kathi at the Hitching Post. He made everyone laugh.

Paul is survived by his loving partner and love of his life, Katherine Jacobs Sussky of Hanson. Cherished brother to Nancy McDonald and her husband Mark of Port Charlotte, Florida, Denise Quattrochi and her husband Doug of Manchester, NH, Bill Murphy of Winthrop, his loving stepdaughter Kristen Chaput of Quincy and MaryEllen Murphy also of Quincy. He was loved dearly by Katie and Sean McDermott and their daughters Maggie and Eloise of Weymouth, and Lusa Sussky and her partner Kurt Langlois of Sequim, WA. Also remembered and loved by the many members of the Murphy, McGowan, Jacobs and Chaput families.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday, March 1st from 2 through 6 PM at the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 10 AM on Monday, March 2nd prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 11 AM.

Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Paul may be sent to the Michael P. Murphy Scholarship Fund c/o Eastern Bank, 34 Chapman St., Quincy, MA 02170.

