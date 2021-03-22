Paul J. O’Brien of Quincy died March 21.

Mr. O’Brien adored his family, especially being “Grampy” to his grandchildren. His faith was very important to him and he was the last surviving member of the Legion of Mary at St. Ann’s Church in Quincy. He enjoyed doing yardwork, sitting on his front porch in the sunshine, and playing sudoku.

Mr. O’Brien was a graduate from Quincy High School, loved watching the football games, was a member of the Wollaston Yacht Club, and was proud to be from the city. He was also a proud veteran of the United States Navy, serving during Korea and then worked for many years for Verizon until retiring.

He was a people person who had a great sense of humor and always had a joke ready. He was a kind man who loved to give hugs and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Son of the late Robert C. and Marion E. (Butler) O’Brien. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine (Downing) O’Brien. Devoted father of Bobby O’Brien of Quincy, Kathy Wills and her husband David of Quincy, and MaryAnn Russo and her husband Brian of Randolph. Brother of the late Robert O’Brien. Cherished Grampy of Courtney and Michael Wills, Shannon and Brianna Russo, and Dylan and Jacqueline O’Brien.

Services will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Father Bill’s Place, Development Office, 422 Washington St., Quincy, MA 02169.

See keohane.com for updates on the service and online condolences.