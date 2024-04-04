Paul J. Riordan, 90

Paul J. Riordan, Quincy Police Department, Retired, age 90, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital in Bedford, surrounded by his loving family.

Paul was born in Queens, N.Y., to the late Robert M. and Helen (Smith) Riordan. Raised and educated in Brooklyn, he attended Quincy Junior College and later graduated from Northeastern University in 1976.

He lived in Quincy for over sixty-five years, most recently at the Fenno House, where he made many friendships.

Paul served in the United States Coast Guard as a Seaman during the Korean conflict aboard the USCGC Eastwind, a Wind-class icebreaker. He was a member of the Cyril P. Morrisette American Legion Post #294 in Quincy.

Paul was appointed to the Quincy Police Department on March 11, 1965 and served as a patrolman for nineteen years, retiring on May 16, 1984.

He was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus and past Grand Knight of the former Quincy Council #96.

Paul had an interest in genealogy and enjoyed researching family history.

Beloved husband for sixty-seven years of Joan P. (Townson) Riordan.

Devoted father of Michael P. Riordan and his wife Francine of Weymouth, Paul J. Riordan, Jr. and his wife Carolyn of Fairfield, Conn., Mary Ellen Riordan of Weymouth, and Judy A. Riordan Terrio and her husband Frank of Quincy.

Loving grandfather of Matthew Riordan, Katie Riordan, Paul J. Riordan III, and Robert M. Riordan, Chelmsford P.D. and Sgt., U.S. Army and his wife Robin. Cherished great grandfather of Claire.

Paul was predeceased by his brother, Tom Riordan and his late wife Marge.

Dear uncle of Peggy Ann Vento and her husband Michael, Bobby Riordan and his wife Megan, Anne Manson and her husband Steve, and their families, all of New York.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, April 9, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Wednesday, April 10, at 10 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Paul’s memory may be made to the David James Hospice Unit, c/o the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital, Unit 2c, 200 Springs Road, Bedford, MA 01730 or to the charity of your choice.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.