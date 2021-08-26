Paul J. Youngclaus, 73, of Quincy passed away peacefully on August 23, 2021 after battling poor health for numerous years.

Born March 26, 1948 in Dorchester, he was the son of the late Frederick T. Youngclaus and Josephine (Troy)Youngclaus. The beloved husband of the late Judith A. “Judy” (Duplex) Youngclaus of 50 years. The loving father of Kerin Youngclaus of Weymouth, Bethany Edwards of Milton and her late husband Bruce Michael “Mike” and Daniel Youngclaus and his wife Kristi Youngclaus of Rockland. Brother of Sr. Peggy Youngclaus SND of South Boston and of the late Tim and Jack Youngclaus. Proud and loving Grampy to Korbyn, Kaylee, Payton, and Lucas. He is also survived by his in-laws and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Paul graduated from Christopher Columbus High School and played in the Drum and Bugle Corps in Dorchester. Paul was a Navy reservist stationed at the former Weymouth air base and he received his Bachelors of Science and Masters of Education from Boston State College (UMass).

Paul was a hard worker who worked for the Weymouth school system for 32.5 years. He loved his time working with children from being a science teacher, to a guidance counselor and then an administrator. Paul was an assistant principal at East Junior High for many years before he was elected by a unanimous vote to become the principal in 1990. Paul was quoted as being a “fine teacher of students and a teacher of teachers.” There was not a time that his own children could be in Weymouth without running into one of his former students that always shared admirable comments about him.

Paul loved the ocean, electric train sets and antiques. He enjoyed time with family and friends, fishing and classic cars. Paul was a compassionate, loving individual who would help anyone in need. He spent a lot of time volunteering over the years and passed that down to his children especially through Simon of Cyrene Society.

Please join us in celebrating his life on August 30, 2021 for a viewing at 10 am followed by an 11 am mass at St. Gregory’s in Dorchester, Ma.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Simon of Cyrene Society, P.O. Box 54, South Boston, MA 02127.

Funeral arrangements were made by McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, Weymouth.