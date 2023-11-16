Paul K. Leonard III, 60

Paul K. Leonard III of Rockland, formerly a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away suddenly on Monday, November 13th. He was 60.

He was born in Boston to Donna (Schermerhorn) and Paul Leonard Jr. and raised in Quincy. He graduated from North Quincy High School and attended UMASS Boston. He worked for National Grid for many years.

Paul was a huge fan of all the Boston sports teams. In his spare time, he enjoyed working out at the gym and golfing. He loved spending time with his daughter, Rose; whether it was skiing, taking her dog for a walk to the dog park, playing hide and seek by the pool or cooking her dinner. Paul loved being around people, especially his family. He had a big heart, an unforgettable personality and truly was one of a kind. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Devoted father to Rosemarie Leonard and her mother, Michelle Leonard of Plymouth. Cherished son of Paul Leonard Jr. of Quincy and the late Donna Leonard (Schermerhorn). Loving brother to Bob Leonard and his wife Kristin of Rockland, Debra DeLisle and her husband Donald of Taunton and Scott Leonard and his wife Julie of Norwell. Uncle to Jake Leonard, Brian Leonard, Caitlin DeLisle, Abby DeLisle, Julia Leonard, Robbie Fenton, Paul McDonald, Amber McDonald, and Shane McDonald. Also survived by many cousins and friends.

Predeceased by one of his most loyal best friends, Chewy the dog.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, November 20th, from 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Tuesday, November 21st, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Paul may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or to MHA, https://mhanational.org/donate-now. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.