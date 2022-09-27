Paul K. McKeen, 56

Paul K. “PK” McKeen, 56, of Quincy passed away suddenly on September 25, 2022.
Paul was born and raised in Quincy and lived here his whole life. Paul graduated from Quincy Vo-Tech and spent majority of his working years with JN Phillips Auto Glass and Greater Boston Management. He loved meeting new people and telling all his stories and jokes to anyone who would listen. Paul will be remembered for being a funny and loyal friend who would drop everything to help without question. He was a proud father and papa, who enjoyed watching his grandson Aidan play sports.
Paul leaves behind his beloved wife of 33 years, Brooke (Smith) McKeen. Loving father of Paul M. McKeen and Adam McKeen of Quincy. Cherished Papa of Aidan McKeen of Hull. Dedicated son of the late Paul McKeen and Alice Ryan. Beloved brother of Lisa Palmer and her husband Tommy of Quincy, Allison Neff and her husband John of Braintree, and the late Pamela Delorey and her husband John Delorey of Quincy. Loving uncle of Christine Delorey, Melissa Hunt, Amanda Matthews, Meredith Palmer, and Matthew Palmer. Along with many loving family and friends.
PK will be forever missed and will always hold a special place in our hearts.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visitation from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 at Hamel-Lydon Chapel at 650 Hancock Street Quincy, MA 02170.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate or by mail at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 along with the donation form found on their website.
