Paul K. Ryan of Quincy passed away suddenly on October 6, 2022.

Devoted son of the late James and Mary Ryan. Loving brother of Kathleen Deshler and her husband Deac of Quincy, Nancy Ryan of Pembroke and her late husband and good friend of Paul, Wally Clifford and Patrice Whitney of Marshfield. Loving uncle of many great nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many extended family and all those who knew and loved him.

Paul was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Air Force and Vietnam War. He was a frequent flyer at Quincy Elks, Alumni, and Rags Tavern. Paul loved to travel, being with friends, and having a good time. Those who knew Paul will remember his eternal smile and hearty laugh. He was a true Bostonian who loved all sports.

Paul will be forever missed and will always hold a special place in our hearts.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Hamel-Lydon Chapel 650 Hancock St., Quincy, MA 02170. At the family’s request, burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project at P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

