Paul K. Ryan of Quincy passed away suddenly on Oct. 6, 2022.

Loving brother of Kathleen Deshler and her husband Deac of Quincy, Nancy Ryan of Pembroke and her late husband and good friend of Paul, Walter “Wally” Clifford and Patrice Whitney of Marshfield. Loving uncle of many great nieces and nephews.

Paul was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Air Force and Vietnam War. He was a frequent flyer at Quincy Elks, Alumni, and Rags Tavern. Paul loved to travel, being with friends, and having a good time. Those who knew Paul will remember his eternal smile and hearty laugh.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy, MA 02170. At the family’s request, Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project at P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

