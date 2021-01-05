Paul K. Tasselari of Plymouth, formerly from Quincy, passed peacefully in his brothers’ home in Plymouth on Sunday, January 3, after a gallant year and a half long fight with cancer.

Paul was born in Boston on June 21, 1957 and lived in Quincy for most of his years. He was the son of the late Helen and Kalam (Harry) Tasselari of Quincy. Along with his family, he was proud of his Albanian heritage and for many years played hockey for St. George’s Albanian Orthodox Church in South Boston. He was a member of the Wollaston Boxing Club in his younger days. He was a graduate of Quincy Vocational Technical High School and went on to become a master plumber and master gas fitter.

Paul was the co-owner and president of Mayflower Plumbing and Heating, Inc. in Plymouth., where he worked side by side with his co-owner brother Donnie for 40 years, with never an argument. They proudly served the plumbing needs of the Plymouth area for the past 40 years, having a very loyal client base.

Paul had a lifetime passion for boating, fishing and hunting, and was really good at doing it all. He never came home empty handed, from any excursion. He loved the outdoors and the ocean. He was a lifetime member of the Quincy Elks and active senior lifetime member of the Plymouth Rod and Gun Club.

Paul is survived and sorely missed by his brother Andon (Donnie) Tasselari and sister-law Mary Tasselari of Plymouth; his brother John Tasselari of Plymouth; his nephews Anthony Tasselari of Bellingham and Mathew Tasselari of Lowell; and his great nephew Nathan Tasselari and great niece Alexa Tasselari of Bellingham. Paul leaves many good friends and relatives who loved him unconditionally. He was the kindest of men and a loyal and giving friend, who will be missed for his quiet sense of humor, strength and ability to give his all. He fought so very hard.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2020, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court Street, North Plymouth (by Cordage Park). The burial will immediately follow at the Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree. Please note we will be following strict CDC social distancing guidelines.

Paul touched many lives and will be greatly missed. We will have a celebration of Paul’s life at a time when we can all gather safely again.

Memorial donations may be made to the Cranberry Hospice of Plymouth or the American Cancer Society.