Paul Kovalchik, 94, of Hingham passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Paul was born in Luzerne, PA, on February 18, 1926, the son of first-generation immigrants, George and Ann (Oravec) Kovalchik. Paul was a United States Air Force three-war veteran who served in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. Paul was a man of eternal greatness who served his country and his family with endless pride.

He is survived by his beloved wife Pauline of 64 years, a son Joseph and his wife Rose of Littleton, a daughter Karen Simeone and her husband Joseph of Stoughton, four grandchildren, Jennifer Pearlstein, Michael Simeone, Sarah Kovalchik, Nicholas Kovalchik, and one great granddaughter Mia Pearlstein. He is predeceased by eleven brothers and sisters.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday September 16, 2020 from 9-10:30 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 11 AM. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Paul’s memory to the Dr. Ruth McLain Hospice Home, 670 Washington St., Braintree, MA, 02184.

