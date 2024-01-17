Paul L. Lynch, 73

Paul L. Lynch, age 73, of Quincy, formerly of South Boston, died peacefully, Monday, January 15, 2024 at Alliance Health at Marina Bay, in the comfort of his loving family.

Paul was born in Boston, to the late Philip L. Lynch and Barbara A. (Kelliher) Lynch McCormack. Raised and educated in South Boston, he was a graduate of South Boston High School, Class of 1968.

He was employed as a sheet metal worker and was a fifty-year member of Local 17. After his retirement, Paul became the co-owner of the former The Quiet Man Pub in South Boston for many years, where he enjoyed numerous friendships.

Paul was an avid Boston sports fan and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was especially proud of his three grandsons.

Beloved husband for fifty-one years of Mary Ellen (Fitzgerald) Lynch.

Devoted father of Paul L. Lynch, Jr. and his wife Meghan of Dorchester, Kerri A. Delaney and her husband Michael, and Katie M. Lovett and her husband Brendan, all of Milton.

Loving Pop of Shane, Ronan, and Dylan Lovett.

One of seven siblings, he was the dear brother of Phyllis Munnis, Gerard Lynch, Kenneth Lynch, Elizabeth Lynch, Barbara Lynch, and John McCormack.

Paul is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, January 22, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Agatha Parish, 432 Adams Street, Milton, on Tuesday, January 23, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester.

For those who wish, donations in Paul’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.