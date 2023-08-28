Paul M. “Pic” Picarski, of Quincy, died Aug. 26, 2023.

Paul adored his family and being “Gaga” to his granddaughters. He grew up in Houghs Neck and graduated from Quincy High School where he played football. He was inducted into the Football Hall of Fame for Quincy High and was on the committee. He graduated from Holy Cross and worked as a teacher for Quincy Public Schools before working as an applications engineer until retiring. Paul was a member of the Quincy Yacht Club and loved boating and being on the ocean. He loved to sing and was everyone’s best friend. Paul was an intelligent, inviting, and outgoing person who always made you feel welcome. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Son of the late Stanley and Wanda Picarski. Beloved husband of Karen A. Picarski of Quincy. Loving father of Danielle Picarski of Quincy and Paul M. Picarski, Jr. and his wife Sabreen Dimero of Charlotte, NC. Cherished brother of Barbara Murphy of Westwood, Stanley Picarski, Jr. and his wife Kathleen of Quincy, Margaret Dunn and her husband Bill of Quincy, and the late John and Stephen Picarski and brother in law of Fay Picarski. Loving Gaga of Eva, Isabella, and Kaiya Picarski. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday 4-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Saturday prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy at 11 a.m. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Paul may be made to the Bill Dunn Jr. Memorial Scholarship, 105 Edgewater Dr., Quincy, MA 02169. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.