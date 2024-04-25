Paul O’Neil of Quincy passed away suddenly on April 19, 2024.

Son of the late Bernard and Mary McCourt. Loving brother of Jeanne and her husband Bob Galvin of Plymouth, Janice and Barry Berman of Harwich, Margaret and Christopher Brown of Quincy, Patricia Steen of Wey., Bernard and Mary McCourt of Hingham, Kathleen and Richard Bagen of Halifax, Maureen and John Lyons of FL and the late Robert O’Neil and Maryann McCourt. Paul is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Paul was a lifetime Quincy resident. He was a US Coast Guard Veteran and was a retired Postal Worker.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday May 1, 2024, at 10 AM in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy. Visiting hours for Paul Tuesday from 4-7 in the Hamel Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. The burial will be private.

Donations may be made in Paul’s name to either AA or the MA Alzheimer’s Assoc. For more information and online condolences please visit www.hamellydon.com.