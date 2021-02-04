Paul R. Barry, Sr., 72

Paul R. Barry, Sr., age 72, of Weymouth, passed away February 1, 2021.

Paul was born in Boston to the late Leonard and Dorothy Barry. He grew up in Quincy and attended Norfolk Agricultural High School. Paul was proud to have served in the United States Marine Corps and worked for many years as an elevator constructor for the IUEC Local 4.

Paul was well regarded for his ability to fix anything, and upon retirement, had his own small engine repair business. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, watching football and spending time with his family and many friends.

Loving father of Nikki Barry of Stoneham and Paul R. Barry Jr. and his wife Karen of Kingston. Dear brother of Susan Barry of Reading, Sharon Scarlata and Joe of Billerica, Gail Barry of CA, Lisa Pimentel of Billerica, Mark Barry of Norwood and the late Patricia Ryan of Woburn. Proud grandfather of Roman, Mason, Lyla and Cooper. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). All other services shall be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Semper Fi Fund at semperfifund.org.