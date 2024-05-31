Paul R. Casey, 90

Paul R. Casey, age 90, of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, May 25, 2024 at Hancock Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Paul was born in Boston, to the late Leo J. and Marguerite M. (Kinch) Casey. Raised and educated in Boston, he was a graduate of Boston College High School, Class of 1956. He was also a graduate of the former Columban Fathers Seminary in Milton and later received degrees from Boston University and Syracuse University. He lived in Quincy for many years.

He was employed as a reading teacher and administrator with the Brockton Public Schools for over twenty years.

Paul was a quiet man of faith and a regular visitor at Glastonbury Abbey in Hingham and Saint Joseph Abbey at the Trappist monastery in Spencer where he made many friendships.

He was also an avid reader.

Beloved brother of the late Elaine M. (Casey) Long and her late husband Joseph M. Long.

Devoted uncle of Suzanne M. Brigham and her husband Stephen C. Brigham, M.D. of St. Michaels, Md., Michael J. Long and his wife Sandra of Norwell, and Joseph P. Long and his wife Maureen of Scituate.

Loving great uncle of Amy S. Widding and her husband Erik of Boston, Daniel J. Brigham and his wife Teresa Girolamo of Kan., Caitlin E. Long of Boston, James C. Long of Boston, Brendan T. Long, and Kevin J. Long, both of Scituate.

Cherished great-great uncle of Anders R. Widding and Peter Casey Long.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Monday, June 10, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment to follow at New Calvary Cemetery, Boston. At the request of the family, visiting hours have been omitted.

For those who wish, donations in Paul’s memory may be made to the Brockton Public Schools, c/o Office of the Superintendent, 43 Crescent St., Brockton, MA 02301.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.