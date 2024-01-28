The family of Paul S. Gaudiano, 64, of Quincy is saddened to announce his passing on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Mr. Gaudiano passed away peacefully at the South Shore Hospital, Weymouth after a lengthy illness.

Paul was a graduate of Quincy High School, class of 1977. He proudly served in the U.S. Airforce as a fighter plane mechanic. He was a gifted multi-instrument musician and songwriter. Paul was an aviator, receiving his private pilot’s license at the age of 16. He was a talented mechanic working with his father at the Triangle Filling Station in Quincy for many years. His passions were his music and the skies.

He was the son of the late Michael and Frances (Florentine) Gaudiano, and nephew of the late Marie Pearce with whom he shared a birthday, all formerly of Quincy. He is survived by his siblings, Michael Gaudiano of Rhode Island, Janice Ronayne of Milton, and Frances Gaudiano of Quincy, along with several nieces and nephews. A private burial with full military honors at Pine Hill Cemetery will be held in the Spring of 2024. Paul’s family would like to thank the Quincy Veterans Services for their assistance.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel. For online condolences, please visit HamelLydon.com.