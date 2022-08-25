Paul Smith, 83

Paul Smith, Detective, Quincy Police Department, Retired, age 83, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Paul was born in Boston, to the late James J. Smith and Irene F. (Burke) McCarthy. Following the death of his father at a young age, his mother remarried the late Henry D. McCarthy, who lovingly raised him. Raised and educated in Jamaica Plain and Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1957, and later from Northeastern University where he earned a Master’s degree.

Paul served in the United States Air Force as an Airman 2/c during the early Vietnam era.

Paul was proud to be a member of the Quincy Police Department. He was appointed to the department on April 21, 1966, promoted to Detective on Jan. 31, 1972, and retired on May 26, 1999 after thirty-three years of service.

After retirement, he worked at the former Granite Rail Tavern in Quincy Center for many years. He enjoyed nothing more than spending time with family and friends.

Paul was an avid Boston sports fan and especially enjoyed following the Boston Red Sox, as painful as that can be.

Most of all, he was devoted to his family and his cherished grandchildren, actively supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for forty years of the late Maryanne (Lavigne) Smith. He was also the former husband of the late Constance L. (Coleman) Smith.

Devoted father of Scott Smith, Quincy Police Department and his wife Melanie of Quincy, Anne Marie Martino and her husband Gary of Hanover, Matthew P. Smith of Quincy, Thomas J. Smith and his wife Kara of Weymouth, Dennis M. Smith and his wife Julia of Quincy, and Stacey MacNeil and her husband Matthew of Weymouth.

Loving grandfather of Ryleigh and Reese Smith, Joseph and Michael Martino, Grace and Conor Smith, Jack and Maggie MacNeil.

The last of eight siblings, Paul was predeceased by James J. Smith, George F. Smith, Robert T. Smith, John E. “Jack” Smith, Detective, Q.P.D., Ret., Irene F. Keenan, Rita Frawley, and Dennis H. McCarthy.

Paul is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, August 28, from 2 – 5 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Monday, August 29, at 10:30 a.m. Military honors will follow. Interment private.

For those who wish, donations in Paul’s memory may be made to Norwell VNA, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.