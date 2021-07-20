Paul T. “Hacka” Quinn, retired Quincy Police Department, of Dorchester passed away peacefully on July 18, 2021 surrounded by his family.

Beloved husband of the late Anne M. “Nancy” (Dougan) Quinn. Loving father of Suzanne McCarthy and her husband Paul of Dorchester, Paul T. Quinn Jr., BPD, and his wife Mary Morabito-Quinn of Dorchester, Joseph Quinn, BFD, and his wife Allyson Quinn of Dorchester, and Allison Connolly and her husband Kevin Connolly of Braintree. Also survived by 11 loving grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Dear brother of James F. Quinn Jr., Kay Maier, and Patricia Murphy.

Mr. Quinn was a proud past president of the Quincy Police Patrolman’s Association, and a veteran of the United States Coast Guard.

Visiting hours in the John J. O’Connor & Son Funeral Home. 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.) DORCHESTER, Thursday from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, NEPONSET, Friday morning at 10 o’clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited.

Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Boston Fire Fighters Local 718 Children’s Fund, 55 Hallet St. Dorchester, MA 02124.