Paul V. Austin, of Quincy, died peacefully on Thursday, October 6, 2022, with his family at his side.

He was the beloved husband of the late Marie (Quinn), devoted father of Carol Austin of Quincy, Linda Austin Lindblad and her late husband Bob of Weymouth and Paul Austin and his wife Donna of Myrtle Beach, SC. Also survived by two cherished grandchildren, Kelly Austin of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Mark Austin of Burlington. Paul was the son of the late Walter and Mary Austin. He was predeceased by his siblings Walter Austin, Muriel O’Donnell, Rita Grelland and Robert Austin. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Paul proudly served his country as a Marine during the Korean War. He worked at several engineering firms, retiring from Polaroid as an Electrical Engineer. During his career, he worked on a project team with NASA to design and build a satellite which sent back the first color image of the Earth from Space.

Paul could build or MacGyver anything. He enjoyed tinkering with the car he built from an old Triumph. Paul loved traveling with family and wife, Marie of fifty-four years, to Europe, Asia, and Australia, and especially their yearly trips to Montreal and Woodstock, Vermont. Paul’s children will always remember their epic camping trek across the country.

Paul loved his wife, children, and grandchildren. He will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Services will be private.

Family is invited to celebrate Paul’s life on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Visitation is 9-10 AM at Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, 757 Hancock St., Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial at 1:30 PM in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Paul’s name to: Firefighter John T. Austin Memorial, c/o Jane Austin, 63 Crosby St., Quincy, MA 02169.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.