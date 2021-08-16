Paul V. Dunphy, Jr.

Paul Vincent Dunphy, Jr. of Quincy passed away on August 12 after a brief illness (unrelated to but exacerbated by Covid-19).

Born in Boston in 1935, he raised his family in Quincy. He loved both cities for their history, walkability and accessibility to the natural beauty of the Boston Harbor Islands.

If you saw Paul on one of his thousands of walks on Wollaston Beach over the years, he was happy you stopped to say hello and he told one or more of his children or grandchildren about the encounter.

Paul was a lifelong learner and kept in touch with his fellow students from all levels of his formal and informal education from his “woody” crowd in Dorchester to his friends and professors with his independent studies at UMB and Harvard.

Paul managed The Beach Buoys, formerly of The Beacon Hill Rotisserie League and there he was a terrific assembler of salads and “spreads” but not of winning teams.

He loved and studied world history even though his favorite book was Rostand’s “Cyrano de Bergerac” and he saw no contradiction there.

Paul arranged annual gatherings for his children and grandchildren from Kennebunkport, ME, to Falmouth, MA – attendance was not mandatory.

Paul is survived by his friend and companion, Anne Fitzgerald, who often bested him at Jeopardy. He was the devoted father of Linda Dunphy and Jim Kosko of St. Augustine, FL, Donna Dunphy and John Tempesta of Saugus, Paul and Mary Dunphy of Hull, Thomas and Evelyn Dunphy of Quincy, and James and Kimberly Dunphy of Raleigh, NC. Loving grandfather to Marina, Paul, Joseph, Daniel, Sarah, Jennifer, Rachel, Taylor and Drew. He is also survived by his siblings: William Dunphy and Ellen Mooney, both of Falmouth, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

He is predeceased by his sisters: Joan Murphy and Barbara Butler and their parents: Paul V. and Margaret (DeLorey) Dunphy.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during visiting hours on Tuesday, August 17, from 3-6 PM at the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 18, at Divine Mercy Parish, Sacred Heart Church at 10 AM. Cremation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please send bottles of Dewar’s to 34 Walker St…just kidding. Please consider making a memorial donation in Paul’s name to the Martin Richard Foundation 1452 Dorchester Ave, 4th Floor, Dorchester, MA 02122.