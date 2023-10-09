Paul V. Kelly, 95

Paul V. Kelly, age 95, a resident of Quincy and Marco Island, Fla., died peacefully, Friday, October 6, 2023, in the comfort of his Quincy home, surrounded by his loving family.

Paul was born in Dorchester to the late William T. and Mary E. (Dougan) Kelly. Raised and educated in Dorchester’s Cedar Grove neighborhood, he was a graduate of Boston Trade School, Class of 1945.

Paul and his wife, Pauline, purchased their first home in Quincy. Over the next sixty-seven years they raised their six children and along with their ever expanding family, created many memories especially around the family pool which Paul meticulously maintained. They also forged lasting friendships with their Bowes Avenue, St. Boniface and Baker Beach neighbors in Germantown. Retirement in 1990 allowed them to spend the next thirty-three winters on Marco Island, Fla., with their beloved circle of friends at Aquarius.

Paul was a proud United States Navy veteran of the Korean conflict, having served as an Interior Communications Electrician Third Class aboard the USS Bennington, CVA-20. He received the National Defense Service Medal and Navy Occupation Service Medal with European Clasp.

Paul was employed as an equipment installer for the former New England Telephone Company for forty-two years. Skills he learned during his time at ‘Ma Bell’ along with those he picked up in the Navy and Boston Trade gave him that special knack to be able to fix just about anything. Fittingly, for many years Paul could be found putting his electrical talents to work at the annual St. Boniface carnival and the St. Boniface minstrel shows.

Paul was very involved in the early years of Quincy Youth Hockey as a volunteer in numerous capacities, and contributed to the initial building fund for Quincy Youth Arena. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus on Marco Island, Fla., and faithfully served as an usher at the 2:15 p.m. Saturday Mass at San Marco Parish.

Paul was a devoted family man and loyal supporter of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren cheering them on at their many activities and celebrating with them at their numerous milestones.

Beloved husband for seventy-two years of Pauline L. (Johnson) Kelly.

Devoted father of Stephen M. Kelly of San Bruno, Calif., Brenda M. Eklund and her husband William of Braintree, Thomas P. Kelly and his wife Mary of Quincy, Mark E. Kelly and his wife Theresa of Weymouth, Jeanne L. Kelly-Cyr of Quincy and her late husband Joseph, and Daniel V. Kelly and his wife Jennifer of Hopkinton.

Cherished Papa to fifteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.

The youngest of eight siblings, he was predeceased by Howard Kelly, Mary (Gertrude) Martin, William Kelly, Frances Clancy, Mildred Hagerty, Joseph Kelly, and Richard Kelly.

Paul is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, October 12, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea Street, Quincy, on Friday, October 13, at 10:30 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s memory may be made to Holy Trinity Parish, c/o 227 Sea Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

