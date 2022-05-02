Paul V. McSweeney, 71

Paul V. McSweeney, age 71, of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, April 29, 2022 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Paul was born and raised in Dorchester, to the late Philip and Anne (McElaney) McSweeney. He was raised in Saint Matthew’s Parish, Dorchester, and was a graduate of the Boston Latin School, Class of 1968. He attended Northeastern University. He lived and raised his family in Quincy for forty-eight years.

Paul was employed as a custodian for the Quincy Public Schools for eighteen years and was a member of Local 1911. Prior to that, he was employed as a machinist for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority for twenty-nine years and was a member of Local 264.

Paul was a sportsman who enjoyed recreational shooting, duck hunting, and fishing. He was a lifetime member of the Braintree Rifle and Pistol Club and a member of Ducks Unlimited, a wetlands and waterfowl conservation group.

Beloved husband for forty-eight years of Catherine A. (Trubiano) McSweeney.

Devoted father of Marianne O’Brien and her husband Terry of Wrentham, Matthew McSweeney and his wife Sarah of Quincy, Kara Falise and her husband Jamie of Medford.

Loving grandfather of Caitlin and Turlough, Shea and Cullen, Samuel and Estelle.

Dear brother of Philip McSweeney and his wife Jean of Maine, David McSweeney of Bridgewater and his late wife Aldonna, Ann McSweeney, Marilyn Leardo and her husband Richard, all of Walpole, Denis McSweeney and his wife Celeste of Maine, and the late Michael McSweeney and his surviving wife Jane of Dedham.

Cherished longtime in-law of the extended Trubiano family and also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy, on Tuesday, May 3, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Joseph’s Church, 550 Washington St., Quincy, on Wednesday, May 4, at 12:30 p.m. Paul’s interment will take place privately at a later date at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s memory may be made to the Saint Joseph’s Food Pantry, c/o 556 Washington St., Quincy, MA 02169.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.