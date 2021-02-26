Paula A. Haviland, 71

Paula A. (Geso) Haviland, 71, of Quincy, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 from complications of cancer.

She was born at Quincy Hospital on July 27, 1949 and was a lifelong resident of Quincy. Paula was the daughter of the late Peter and Florence (Field) Geso. Paula was a retired nurse of 48 years working at Quincy Hospital. She was a huge movie buff. Especially ones from early Hollywood and the ‘30s and ‘40s.

Paula is survived by her loving husband Gerard “Gerry” Haviland and their three children: Gennifer Sheppard and her spouse Jack, Peter Haviland and his spouse Sharlen and Michael Haviland and his spouse Alison. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Jacquelyn, Jillian, Anthony, Caden, Derek, Brian and Emilia Geso.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

Her Funeral Service will be held privately. Following cremation, Paula’s interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Paula may be made to American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.

