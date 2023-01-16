Paula A. LaCascia, 86

Paula A. (Scobie) LaCascia, of Quincy, died peacefully at her home on Friday, January 13, 2023. She was 86.

Paula was born on February 6, 1936, and was the daughter of the late George W. Scobie and Frances (Donovan) McGeever and her husband Charles P. McGeever. Paula was raised in South Boston, attended local schools, and graduated from Gate of Heaven High School in South Boston.

Paula worked for the New England Telephone company as an assistant manager in the accounting department. She worked for the telephone company before retiring and becoming a mom and volunteer at St. Mary’s Parish in West Quincy. Paula loved all the work she had in her life and cherished the relationships she fostered through the years.

The most important part of Paula’s life was her family. Paula has been a mother to many people – whether related by blood or not – and relied on the love of her family and her faith in God to keep her strong. A strong family bond was essential to her, and there wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for the people in her life.

A woman of great faith, Paula lived out the virtues of faith, empathy, hope and love throughout her life, and she instilled the same virtues in her family. Paula was described as empathetic, generous, truthful, practical, and a peacemaker.

In her spare time, Paula enjoyed sewing, crafting, watching cooking and murder mystery television shows. She also enjoyed volunteering her time at St. Mary’s School and donating to the Interfaith Social Services Food Pantry.

Paula’s loving spirit, kindness, life lessons and example are all part of her legacy that continues through her family. She will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Paula was the beloved wife of the late Maurice J. LaCascia, who died in 2014. The two married on April 27, 1957, in Gate of Heaven Parish of South Boston. Together they shared 57 loving years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Michael J. LaCascia and his wife Elizabeth of Needham Heights, Maureen LaCascia-Ng and her husband Kevin of Quincy, and Joanne F. King and her husband Kerry of Norwood. Paula was the loving grandmother of Joseph LaCascia of Boston, Catherine LaCascia of California, Nicholas LaCascia of Needham, Ryan Ng of Quincy, and Michael King of Norwood. She was the dear sister of Robert Scobie and his wife Kathleen of Florida, Frances McMann and her husband Philip of South Dartmouth, Edward McGeever and his wife Lesley of Florida, and the late Charles Daniel McGeever and his wife Patricia of Florida. Paula is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, January 20, 2023, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Saturday, January 21, 2023, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Mary’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM.

Services will conclude with interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Paula’s name to The Jimmy Fund c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.