Paula E. Kelleher-Moore, 73

Paula Elaine Kelleher‐Moore, 73, of Quincy passed away peacefully on 12/3/2023. Affectionately known as “Red”, Paula was a loving mother, sister, aunt and friend.

Paula was “OFD”‐ Originally from Dorchester and proud of it. Daughter of the late Paul Kelleher and Viola (O’Donnell) Kelleher. Paula graduated from Dorchester High in 1968. After high school, Paula pursued a career in healthcare and dedicated her life to helping others. Paula was a nurse at Boston Medical Center for thirty‐five years. She was kind, compassionate and self‐less.

Mother of Jason Moore of Hanson and his girlfriend Mary Kate Fitzgerald and Kellyann Belmont (Moore) of Weymouth and her husband Nick. Sister of Marie Collyer of The Villages, FL, Nancy Gavin of Orlando, FL, Richard Kelleher and his wife Mary of New Smyrna, FL and Paul Kelleher Jr. and his wife Tracy of The Villages, FL. Aunt to many nieces and nephews and a friend to many.

Paula was a devoted mom to Jason and Kellyann. She was immensely proud of her children and undoubtedly loved them beyond measure. Paula loved spending time with her family, friends and grand dogs. She cherished her lifelong friendships with her Dorchester girls that began in the 6th grade. Paula was known for her creativity. She loved to plan outings with a theme and a coordinating prop or two. She will be missed by many.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 10 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Services will conclude with interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Red’s name to Pat Roche Hospice Home, 86 Turkey Hill Ln., Hingham, MA 02043.

