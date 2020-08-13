Paula Emma Younie, 102, of Quincy, passed away August 12, 2020 peacefully at the Laforest home in the Houghs Neck neighborhood she called home for 99 years.

Wife of the late Emerson Stanley (Stan) Younie, U.S. Army WWII. Daughter of the late Otto and Martha Horsman. Beloved relative of Margaret, Jeff, Kelsey and Krista Laforest, their dog Sydney, and the extended Cullen, Horsman and Younie families. Dear friend of Laurel Wainwright, Pat Murphy, and cherished by many neighbors.

An active and faithful member of the Houghs Neck Congregational Church since 1921, Paula was honored as a Deaconess for Life. Together with her husband Stan, they established the Church’s Landscape Fund and were dedicated volunteers. They enjoyed traveling especially to Stan’s Army reunions, participating in activities with the American Legion Post 380 and Quincy Yacht Club. Paula was recognized as a Distinguished Senior by the Houghs Neck Community Council. She enjoyed gardening and baking; for church, neighbors, the mail carrier, fire department and family for all special occasions or anytime someone helped her out. She loved gardening, feeding the birds, her own dogs, the neighborhood dogs and her loyal Sydney who stayed by her side to the end. Her sweet spirit, bright smile and kindness lit up any room she was in.

Our gratitude to the City of Quincy Elder Services Trans Van and the North Quincy Community Center programs for giving her many years of independent outings and to the many neighbors whose support allowed her to live at home until her 100th birthday.

Due to the current conditions, services will be private. For more information and online condolences please visit www.HamelLydon.com.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Houghs Neck Community Council Scholarship Fund, c/o Dave Dibona, 45 Turner Street, Quincy, MA 02169 or Houghs Neck Congregational Church Landscape Fund, 300 Manet Ave, Quincy, MA 02169.