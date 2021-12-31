Paula M. Kelley, 58

Paula M. (McLarnon) Kelley, age 58, of Braintree, died peacefully, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Paula was born in Quincy, to the late Michael C. and Arlene F. (Miller) McLarnon. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1981. She later received her Bachelor’s degree from Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy.

She worked as an administrative assistant for seventeen years at Braintree High School, where she was admired and loved by both students and staff.

Paula enjoyed playing all types of card games with family and friends. She enjoyed winning but preferred the time spent interacting with the other players.

Paula greatly enjoyed planning vacations for her family, including every minute detail. She enjoyed a number of destinations including North Conway, N.H. and Florida, however her favorite form of travel was on the seas. She went on numerous cruises to destinations such as Bermuda, the Caribbean, and Mexico.

Most of all, Paula was a devoted homemaker and mother who dedicated herself to her family.

Beloved wife for thirty-one years of Arthur J. Kelley.

Devoted mother of Sarah M. Kaplan and her husband Matthew, and Christina M. Kelley, all of Braintree.

Dear sister of Harold P. McLarnon of Va., Alice P. Fitzpatrick of Nev., Judith M. Mills of Weymouth, and predeceased by Richard M. McLarnon and James P. McLarnon.

Paula is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave., Quincy, on Monday, Jan. 3, from 4– 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington Street, Braintree, on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 12 p.m. The Archdiocese of Boston requires a mask or face covering be worn in church. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Paula’s memory may be made to the Matthew M. McLarnon Memorial Fund, c/o Archbishop Williams High School, Office of Advancement, 40 Independence Ave., Braintree, MA 02184 (781-843-3636).

