Paulette D. Rispin, 73

Paulette D. Rispin, of Quincy, was a dedicated and fun-spirited mother, wife, friend, and registered nurse. Following a brief illness, she passed away at home in her sleep on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.

She was born in Dorchester, Massachusetts. She was 73. Paulette was a passionate dog owner, gardener, and reader. Earlier in life, she was also an avid skier. Paulette deeply loved her family. She and her husband, Fred, could often be seen walking along the beach with their dogs, playing cornhole at the local senior center, or working on their home together. Paulette was a proud mother to her two sons. “Paulette used to say that her happiest times were when both her sons would come to her house and spend the night,” her family said. Paulette was a lifelong registered nurse in the Boston area. Her nursing career lasted over 45 years. She retired in 2020. Paulette’s passion for medicine and her fun personality would often both be on display at the dinner table. “She never hesitated to share exciting and funny nursing stories,” her family said.

She is survived by her husband, Fred Williamson, Jr., her sons, Michael Rispin and Fred Williamson, III, and other relatives and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Paulette’s funeral Mass from Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, 757 Hancock St., Quincy on Friday, December 23, 2022 at 10 a.m. Immediately following her Mass, guests are invited to a gathering in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, Quincy from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Her ashes will later be spread in a private family ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Paulette may be made to MSPCA-Angell, c/o Carter Luke Pet Care Assistance Fund, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130.