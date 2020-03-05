Pauline A. Waldron, 84

Pauline A. “Polly” (Belanger) Waldron, age 84, of Quincy, died March 2, 2020.

Polly adored her family, church, and music. She was a beloved music teacher out of her home for over 30 years to more than 100 children and adults. She looked forward to her annual recital for her students every June. She was a member of two singing trios, the Hampton Sisters and the Belle-Aires, heard in New England, Canada, and on the radio as well as a singer and pianist at many events. She sang in the church choir for over 50 years and her faith was very important to her. Polly enjoyed attending Air Force reunions with her husband and was a sweet, patient, loving and accepting woman. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Beloved wife of 53 years to Richard E. Waldron. Devoted mother of Veronica M. French and her partner Ken Temple of Belmont, William B. Waldron and his partner Jimmy Choate of Houston, Texas, Joseph F. Waldron of Quincy, and Raymond R. Waldron, QFD and his wife Cristine of Quincy. Cherished sister of the late Lillian Kucera, Raymond Belanger, and Germaine Martin. Loving Nana to Nicholas French and his wife Anne Jorgensen of Medway, Andrea French of Cambridge, and Lena and Collin Waldron of Quincy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday from 2-6 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Polly may be made to South Shore Elder Services, Meals on Wheels, 1515 Washington St., Braintree, MA 02184 or to Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock St., Quincy, MA 02171.