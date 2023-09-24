Pauline Ann Sullivan, 90

Pauline Ann Sullivan, a lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away peacefully at South Shore Hospital surrounded by family after a long illness on Thursday, September 21, 2023. She was 90 years old.

She was born in Quincy to Helen (Powers) and Fredrick Thornley. After graduating from North Quincy High School, Class of 1950.

Pauline went on to take some secretarial courses. In her early 20’s she met John L. Sullivan. They dated a couple of years while John was overseas in the Korean War upon his return they were married and started a family together in Quincy. In the early 1980’s, Pauline returned to work and earned a position as a clerk at the South Postal Annex, she worked there for over 25 years.

In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, doing puzzles and watching murder mysteries, especially Jessica Fletcher’s Murder She Wrote. She often took trips to the beach getting her Bermuda tan! In her early years she loved spending a lot of time by the water.

Pauline was reserved but worked hard and had a quiet strength and resilience about her. No matter what she was facing in life she kept private and always kept her faith. She was very close with her siblings and loved spending time with family. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Beloved wife of 58 years to the late John L. Sullivan. Devoted mother to John Sullivan of Scituate, Mary Devine of Braintree and her late husband William, Robert Edward Sullivan of Quincy, and Paula Marie George and her husband Kevin of Dorchester. Loving sister to the late Arthur Thornley, the late Alice Tarbox and Sister Mary Joseph Augustine of South Boston. Cherished grandmother to Christina Pauline Mary George of Dorchester. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, September 27th, from 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, September 28th, prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m.. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Pauline may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.