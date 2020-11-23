Pauline C. Maurer, 90

Pauline C. (Predella) Maurer, age 90, of Franklin, formerly of Quincy, Winter Haven, Fla. and Moultonboro, N.H., died, Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Benchmark Senior Living at Forge Hill.

Pauline was born in Quincy, to the late Peter G. and Mary (Fontana) Predella. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1948. She was also a graduate of Rogers Modeling School of Boston.

She had lived in Franklin for the past three years, previously in Winter Haven, Fla. for over twenty-five years. She was a former summer resident of Moultonboro, N.H. for many years.

Pauline was employed as a secretary and hotel administrator at the former Curtis Hotel in Lenox, which she and her late first husband, George A. Turain, owned and operated.

Pauline was a former parishioner of Saint John the Baptist Church in Quincy where she sang in the choir.

She volunteered as a tax counselor, was a member of Fletcher Organ Music Classes and Lake Region Yacht and Country Club, and was a parishioner of Saint Matthew Church while living in Florida.

She was a member of the Kingswood Golf Club and was a parishioner of Saint Cecelia Church while living in New Hampshire.

Beloved wife of the late Elmer P.R. Maurer, M.D. and George A. Turain. Pauline was predeceased by her siblings, Yvonne M. Gallo and her late husband Alfio, and Richard P. Predella, Sr. and his surviving wife Jean of Braintree. Pauline is survived by nine loving nieces and nephews, and their families.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Tuesday, November 24, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

For those who wish, donations in Pauline’s memory may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 800 West Cummings Park, Suite 3100, Woburn, MA 01801.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.