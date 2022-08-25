Pauline Kovalchik, 90, of Canton, beloved wife of the late Paul Kovalchik of 64 years, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.

Pauline was born in Boston, MA on April 21, 1932, the daughter of the late Laura and Joseph Brunet. Pauline was a devoted wife, homemaker, and bookkeeper. Her hobbies included cooking, sewing, and traveling. She travelled with her late husband Paul who was in the Air Force living in Japan and several locations in the U.S. with her young family. She later settled in Quincy, MA. She was a homemaker, worked at her mother’s store in South Boston and later was employed at Stop and Shop as a bookkeeper for 20+ years.

She is survived by a daughter Karen Simeone (Joseph), a son Joseph Kovalchik (Rose), a sister Rita DiBlasi of South Boston, her four grandchildren, Jennifer Pearlstein, Michael Simeone, Sarah Kovalchik, Nicholas Kovalchik and two great grandchildren Mia Pearlstein and Sophie Pearlstein.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, 9-10 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m.

Services will conclude with interment in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be sent in Pauline’s memory to the Accent Care Hospice Inpatient Center (formerly known as Season’s Hospice of Milton), 597 Randolph Ave., Milton, MA 02186.

