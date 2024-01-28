Pauline L. Verney, 98

Pauline L. (Davis) Verney, age 98, of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, January 26, 2024 at AccentCare Inpatient Hospice Center in Milton, in the comfort of her loving family.

Pauline was born in Boston, to the late Bertram and Marguerite (Geary) Davis. Raised and educated in Dorchester, she was a graduate of the Jeremiah E. Burke High School.

She lived in Quincy for most of her life.

As a young woman, Pauline was employed as a telephone operator at the former New England Telephone Company before leaving the workforce to raise her family.

She enjoyed tending to her beautiful and fragrant flower gardens, watching sports, reading books, and two newspapers each day. Pauline was an avid crossword puzzle solver. She loved swimming at Nantasket Beach and Cape Cod with her family and took her children to swimming lessons at Mound Street Beach in Quincy. She also enjoyed music with her family; there was always an album playing on the big stereo in the living room. She was a great cook – a full delicious meal on the table every day. On holidays, in addition to a big meal, she would bake many luscious pies and a fabulous date nut bread. She loved spending time with her family and loved showering her children and grandchildren with beautiful gifts. She will be missed every day.

Beloved wife for fifty-five years of the late Richard F. Verney, Sr. They met in Dorchester, and raised their family in Quincy.

Devoted mother of Richard F. Verney, Jr. and his wife Lee Ann of Weymouth, Robert P. Verney and his wife Cheryl of Quincy, Paula L. Hardiman and her husband Jack of Freedom, N.H., Karen A. Lake and her husband Michael of Abington, and Sue M. Verney of Braintree.

Loving grandmother of Sharon and her wife Lisa, Matthew, Keith and his wife Becky; Robert and his wife Christina; Jennifer, Kevin and his wife Marielle; Michael and his wife Maureen, Christopher and his wife Jessica.

Cherished great grandmother of ten.

Dear sister of the late Virginia McCann.

Pauline is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, February 1, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Joseph Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy, on Friday, February 2, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Pauline’s memory may be made to Interfaith Social Services, 105 Adams Street, Quincy, MA 02169 or www.interfaithsocialservices.org.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.