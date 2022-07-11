Pauline M. Sweeney, 67

Pauline M. (McFadd) Sweeney of Quincy, passed away with her beloved family by her side on July 7, 2022, at the age of 67. Pauline was born in Quincy and raised in Weymouth. She attended Stonehill College for 1 year. A gifted artist, Pauline then spent 4 years at the Vesper George School of Art, class of 1976. Pauline enjoyed fundraising and raised $850,000 for Daffodil Days for the American Cancer Society. She volunteered at the Quincy Public Library teaching adults English as a second language. Pauline helped operate Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, with her husband, from 1998 until her illness.

Pauline was the beloved wife of 45 years of Dennis S. Sweeney of Quincy; loving daughter of Harold J. McFadd and the late M. Elizabeth (Powers) McFadd; devoted mother of Andrew J. Sweeney, Sgt. QPD, and his fiancé Julie Warren of Quincy, Brian D. Sweeney and his wife Peggy of Medford, and Laura E. Sweeney of Hull; doting grandmother of Samantha “Sammie” Sweeney of Medford; dear sister of James J. McFadd and his fiancé Candice Murphy of Zephyrhills, FL, Richard H. McFadd and his wife Sherry of Marshfield, Thomas G. McFadd and his wife Ann of Los Angeles, CA, David J. McFadd and his wife Lisa of Waltham, Joseph A. McFadd and his wife Rowley of Lancaster, and Betty Ann Gwatkin and her husband David of Lyndonville, VT; close and dear longtime friend of Mary Keohane of Abington; fun and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews; Pauline is also survived by many cousins.

Pauline loved her family more than anything, and she told them, “I wish my life was longer, but I have to say goodbye. I love you all.”

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Thursday, July 14th, from 4:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Friday there will be a service in the Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Pauline’s name can be made to Save the Children at savethechildren.org.