Pauline Stanton of Quincy passed away Oct 1st. Wife of the late Robert Stanton. Brother of Harry Galloucis of Halifax and the late Estelle Hieger and Diana Giunta. Godmother of the late William Hieger. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Stanton was a long time Quincy resident. She was a lifetime Democratic activist. She was a lifetime member of the Quincy Democratic City Committee.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Funeral Service Saturday at 10 AM in St. Catherine’s Church, Braintree. Visiting hours Friday 4-7 pm in the Hamel Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. Burial Forest Hill Cemetery, Boston.

Donations may be made in Pauline’s name to the Quincy Animal Shelter, 440R E Squantum St, Quincy, MA 02171.

