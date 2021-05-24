Pearl M. Barresi, 90

Pearl M. (McGauley) Barresi, of Hingham, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully at her home on Friday, May 21, 2021. She was 90.

Born in Chelsea on July 15, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Pearl (Demings) McGauley. Pearl attended local schools and graduated from Chelsea High School with the Class of 1948.

Pearl was a loving mother and raised her family with devotion. After her children were grown, she entered the workforce as an administrative assistant with State Street. She loved her work and the relationships she built throughout the years. After 15 years of service, she retired in 2004.

In her spare time, Pearl enjoyed playing cards, bowling, and going dancing. In later years, she became an active member at her residential community: Linden Ponds in Hingham. Pearl was a committee member there as well as a member of the Linden Ponds Choir. She also loved the time she spent with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Pearl and her daughters often enjoyed going shopping and getting manicures and pedicures together.

Pearl was loving, strong, hardworking, selfless, and supportive. Her life lessons and example are part of her legacy that continue through her family. She will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Pearl was the former wife of the late Vito A. Barresi. She was the devoted mother of Kathleen MacDonald and her husband Russell of Marshfield, Diane Brennan of Florida, Nancy Brosnahan and her husband Gerard of Weymouth, Donna Barresi and her late husband Stephen J. Green of Quincy and Vito J. Barresi of Quincy. Pearl was the loving grandmother of James Brennan and his wife Dee of Florida, Michael Brennan of Florida, Carolann Saenz of Florida, Christopher Brosnahan of Newton, Patrick Brosnahan of Middleboro and Sean Brosnahan of Braintree. She was the loving great grandmother of Sydney, Madison, Catalina and AJ, and the loving great-great grandmother of Elisabeth, all of Florida. Pearl was preceded in death by her siblings: Carolann Ogden and Evelyn Chaet. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 prior to the Funeral Mass at the Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 AM.

Following cremation, Pearl will be interred privately in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Pearl may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.