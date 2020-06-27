Pedestrian Killed Crossing Southern Artery Friday Afternoon

Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that claimed the life of a local 80-year-old resident Friday afternoon.

The female victim died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Southern Artery near South Street Friday afternoon around 1 p.m. Her name has not been released as of Saturday morning pending notification of next of kin. She is a resident of the area, officials said.

According to the Norfolk District attorney’s office, the woman was crossing Southern Artery around 12:58 p.m. when she was struck by a white 2017 Subaru Forrester. The SUV was traveling on Southern Artery towards Washington Stree when the pedestrian was struck. She was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash, police said.

The woman was taken to South Shore Hospital but did not survive.

Police are investigating the crash but officials said the driver involved is an adult male from Quincy who remained at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a 73 year-old male from Quincy was transported to Quincy Medical Center with what appeared to be minor injuries.

Anyone with information that may assist in this investigation is asked to contact the Quincy Police Department at 617-479-1212.