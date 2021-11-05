Pedestrian Seriously Injured In Crash, Dog Killed

By SCOTT JACKSON

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning in Quincy, and his dog was killed.

The crash occurred in the vicinity of Hancock and Carruth streets around 5:25 a.m. on Friday, Quincy police said.

The pedestrian, a white male believed in his 60s, was taken to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries following the crash, police said. The man’s dog was struck and killed in the collision.

There is a crosswalk in the area of the crash, police said, but the investigators did not know if the pedestrian was in the crosswalk when he was hit.

“While there is a crosswalk in the area, we are unsure at this time if the pedestrian was in the crosswalk when he was struck,” the department said on social media.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash remained on scene, police added.

A portion of Hancock Street was closed for approximately two and a half hours following the crash as the department’s investigation got under way. The road reopened around 9 a.m. Friday.

Anyone with information that may assist the police investigation into the crash is asked to contact the department at 617-479-1212.