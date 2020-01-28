Pedestrian Seriously Injured In Germantown

By SCOTT JACKSON

The 80-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle Monday morning in Germantown remained in critical condition at an area hospital Tuesday.

The man was hit in the area of the Palmer Street rotary around 9:15 a.m. Monday, according to Sgt. Karyn Barkas. He was rushed to Boston Medical Center with what were described as serious injuries.

Barkas on Tuesday said the man remained in critical condition at the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash stayed on scene, Barkas said. The crash remained under investigation as of Tuesday, and no charges have been filed pending its completion.