Pedestrian Seriously Injured In Sunday Crash

By SCOTT JACKSON

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Quincy.

Police said they received several calls shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday indicating a pedestrian had been struck in the vicinity of Southern Artery and Broad Street. Quincy police and firefighters, along with Brewster Ambulance, all responded to the scene.

The pedestrian, identified as 50-year-old Michael Valencia of Quincy, was rushed to Boston Medical Center with what police described as life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle involved, identified as a 39-year-old Boston woman, remained on scene.

The crash remains under investigation as of Monday morning by the department’s collision reconstruction unit. Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to contact Quincy police at 617-745-5824.