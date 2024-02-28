Pedestrian Struck In Quincy Point Hit And Run

By SCOTT JACKSON

Police are seeking the driver who fled from the scene after striking a pedestrian Tuesday evening in Quincy Point.

The pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle in the area of 1020 Southern Artery in Quincy Point at approximately 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Quincy police said in a statement.

Initial reports indicate that a mid-size dark colored SUV struck a pedestrian attempting to cross Southern Artery in a crosswalk and fled the scene of the accident, police said. The SUV fled northbound on Southern Artery towards South Street. The vehicle that fled the scene is believed to have damage to the passenger side bumper, hood and windshield.

The Quincy Police Department, Quincy Fire Department and Brewster EMS responded to the scene. The pedestrian that was struck was transported to an area hospital. Police on Wednesday said the victim suffered serious injuries and remained hospitalized.

The incident is under investigation by the Quincy Police Department’s Traffic Unit. Anyone with information about the hit and run is asked to contact the department at 617-479-1212.