Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car In Quincy Point

By SCOTT JACKSON

An 85-year-old Quincy man was fatally injured after being struck by a vehicle in front of the apartment complex at 1000 Southern Artery in Quincy Point on Wednesday morning.

At approximately 9:25 a.m. on Wednesday, the Quincy Police Department received several 911 calls reporting a pedestrian had been struck by a motor vehicle in front of the apartment complex near the intersection of South Street and Southern Artery, the department said in a statement.

The Quincy Police and Fire Departments and Brewster Ambulance all responded to the scene, arriving moments later, and attended to the victim. The victim, whose name had been not released as of Wednesday afternoon, was taken to South Shore Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. He was pronounced deceased at 12:33 p.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle involved in the crash was operated by a 63-year-old Quincy man who called 911 and remained on scene, police stated.

The crash remains under investigation by the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and the Quincy Police Collision Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Quincy police at 617-745-5824.