A 62-year-old Quincy man sustained serious injuries after being struck by a car Monday evening on Quincy Avenue.

The pedestrian was struck in the area of 170 Quincy Ave., near Olindy’s, just before 6:30 p.m. Monday, police said. The man was taken to South Shore Hospital with a head injury; police said he was speaking and conscious at the hospital.

Quincy Avenue was briefly closed as the police department’s crash reconstruction team began its investigation, but reopened before 8:30 p.m.