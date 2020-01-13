Pedestrian Struck On Southern Artery

By SCOTT JACKSON

A pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning at the corner of Southern Artery and Sea Street.

The pedestrian was struck around 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to police. The pedestrian, identified as a juvenile, was taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The road remained open following the crash, but backups were reported. Police said the scene was cleared by 8:30 a.m.