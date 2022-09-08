Pedestrian Struck On West Squantum Street

By SCOTT JACKSON

A teenager from Quincy was taken to an area hospital on Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle on West Squantum Street.

Police were called to the intersection of West Squantum and Small streets at 2:51 p.m. on Wednesday after the pedestrian was struck by a Honda C-RV, Sgt. Karyn Barkas said.

The pedestrian, identified as an 18-year-old female from Quincy, was conscious when first responders arrived on scene. Barkas said the pedestrian was taken to Boston Medical Center with broken bones in her extremities.

The driver of the Honda, identified as a 70-year-old woman from Quincy, remained on scene, Barkas said.

The crash remained under investigation as of 1 p.m. on Thursday.

A portion of West Squantum Street was closed to traffic following the crash, reopening around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.