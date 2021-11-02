Penuel Cohen, 80

Penuel “Penny” (Sullivan) Cohen, 80, of Scituate, formerly of Winthrop and Quincy, on October 31, 2021 following a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

She was the daughter of the late Russell E and Penuel E. (Gordon) Sullivan.

Raised in Quincy, Penny graduated Woodward School for Girls and worked for the former New England Telephone and Telegraph Co. It was during this time that she met and married the love of her life, Eugene G. Cohen, with whom she was celebrating their 60th year of matrimony together; having been married April 13, 1962. The couple soon-after moved to Winthrop, where they made their home and raised a family until 2004, when they moved to Scituate.

Penny was a voracious reader who also loved to cook and to travel. Her charming, quick-witted sense of humor was disarming, and endeared her to all who knew her.

She was an active member of the Trinitarian Congregational Church of Scituate, where she volunteered -as a senior citizen herself- to cook for the senior citizen group which meets there. She is a former member of Bethany Church, Quincy.

Beloved bride of Eugene G. Cohen. Loving mother of Jeffrey S. Cohen of Winthrop, Jennifer A. Casey and her husband John of Scituate, and David B. Cohen and his wife Linda (McDonald) of Winthrop. Dear Sister to General Gordon R. Sullivan, US Army (ret.) and his wife Lori (Boyle) of Falmouth, MA and Palm Springs, CA and sister-in-law of the late Miriam Gay (Loftus) Sullivan. Cherished grandmother of Emma, Jake and Grace Casey, and Olivia and Maxwell Cohen. Also survived by Greggrey G. Cohen of Swampscott, several nephews, and one niece.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a service of thanksgiving and tribute Saturday November 6, at 11:00am in the First Trinitarian Congregational Church, 381 Country Way, Scituate, MA.

A private burial is planned in her family plot at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in her memory be made to: Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Dr, Norwell MA 02061 or to Southwood at Norwell Resident Activities Fund, 501 Cordwainer Dr., Norwell MA 02061.

Funeral arrangements were made by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.