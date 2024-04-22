Perecles J. Haviaras of Milton MA, formerly of Quincy MA, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of the late Stella (Bourikas) Haviaras. Loving father of the late John Haviaras and his wife Patricia, Elizabeth Lazar and her husband Greg. Cherished “Papou” of Alexandra (and husband David), Jenna, Jeffrey (and wife Cristina), Emely, Jamie (and husband Devin), and Amanda. Great-grandfather of Stella, Zachary, and Sophie. Brother of the late Regina Galanou and her husband Leonidas of Athens. Perry is also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends here and in Greece.

Perry grew up in the small village of Nea Kios, Peloponnese, Greece. Perry survived the invasion of Greece during World War II as a young child before immigrating to the United States at the age of 20 in pursuit of the American Dream. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953. Perry eventually would work as a chef in the restaurant business for over 50 years. He was a founding member of St. Catherine’s Greek Orthodox Church now located in Braintree, and he cherished his Greek American community. Perry or “Papou” will be remembered for his kindness, gentle-soul, and love of family.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend the visitation on Tuesday, April 23rd, from 9-11 AM at St. Catherine’s Greek Orthodox Church, 119 Common St., Braintree, MA. The Funeral Mass at St. Catherine’s will immediately follow the visitation at 11 AM on Tuesday, April 23rd. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy, MA.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Catherine’s Greek Orthodox Church, 119 Common St., Braintree, MA, 02184 or to the VA Boston HealthCare System, 150 S. Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA, 02130. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.