Person Rescued From Fore River Channel

By SCOTT JACKSON

A person was rescued after reportedly jumping from the Fore River Bridge Saturday afternoon, police said.

The Quincy Police Department received multiple 911 calls around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday reporting a person had jumped from the Fore River Bridge into the Fore River Channel below, the department said in a statement.

The department’s marine unit located a person in the water near the bridge’s fender system, the department said. The person was taken aboard the Quincy police boat Guardian and was given immediate medical attention. The police boat was able to transfer the person to a nearby dock, where Brewster EMS treated the person before transporting them to Boston Medical Center. Police did not provide an update on the person’s condition.

The water temperature at the time of Saturday’s incident was approximately 38 degrees, police said.

The Quincy Fire Department, Braintree Police Department, State Police and Coast Guard all responded to the incident on Saturday, Quincy police said.