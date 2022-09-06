Person Stabbed At North Quincy McDonald’s

By SCOTT JACKSON

An individual sustained life-threatening injuries after being stabbed at the McDonald’s restaurant in North Quincy on Saturday afternoon.

The Quincy Police and Fire Departments along with Brewster Ambulance were called to the McDonald’s, located at 275 Hancock St., at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a stabbing, police said in a statement later Saturday.

Upon arrival, first responders immediately rendered aid to the victim, who was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspect was placed in custody.

The victim and suspect are known to each other, police stated, and no further information will be released at this time.

“Our thoughts are with the victim,” the department added.